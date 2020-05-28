455 Midvale Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nice downstairs front unit - spacious studio with kitchen, hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, air conditioner, ample closet space, full bathroom. Laundry in building. Sorry, street parking only.

Located in the heart of Westwood; 5 minute walk to UCLA campus and 10 minutes walk to Westwood Village. Available now (can hold until no later than the beginning of April).

The 1 bedroom (apt. #457 1/2) has been rented.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.