4543 Willis Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Prime Sherman Oaks Location, Light & Bright Condo. Walk to Ventura Blvd to shops & Restaurants - Recently remodeled Kitchen, Fireplace in Living room and in 2nd bedroom. Step up to the Dining area with beautiful wood floors, Loads of Storage & Closet. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and a sliding glass mirror wall to wall closet. End unit surrounded by windows and a large balcony. Appliances include Refrigerator-Dishwater-Stove/oven, microwave, and Washer & Dryer. Laundry area inside the unit. Small complex of 10 units - Security Parking & Gated. 2 side by side parking spaces in Garage. Move-in condition!!