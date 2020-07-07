All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

4543 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime Sherman Oaks Location, Light & Bright Condo. Walk to Ventura Blvd to shops & Restaurants - Recently remodeled Kitchen, Fireplace in Living room and in 2nd bedroom. Step up to the Dining area with beautiful wood floors, Loads of Storage & Closet. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and a sliding glass mirror wall to wall closet.  End unit surrounded by windows and a large balcony.  Appliances include Refrigerator-Dishwater-Stove/oven, microwave, and Washer & Dryer. Laundry area inside the unit. Small complex of 10 units - Security Parking &  Gated.   2 side by side parking spaces in Garage.  Move-in condition!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4543 Willis Avenue have any available units?
4543 Willis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4543 Willis Avenue have?
Some of 4543 Willis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4543 Willis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4543 Willis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4543 Willis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4543 Willis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4543 Willis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4543 Willis Avenue offers parking.
Does 4543 Willis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4543 Willis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4543 Willis Avenue have a pool?
No, 4543 Willis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4543 Willis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4543 Willis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4543 Willis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4543 Willis Avenue has units with dishwashers.

