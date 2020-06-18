4526 Totana Dr.

Amenities
Gorgeous 5 Beds + 3 Bath House with views and huge backyard with pool in Tarzana - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com
Beautiful renovated house located in the Hills of Tarzana (South of Ventura Blvd) offering gorgeous views. This 5 bedrooms + 3 baths home which sits on an impressive 18,295 sq. feet lot in a cozy residential cul-de-sac street features a large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard with pool and spa.
A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by fantastic views, set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.
Features include :
- New paint, beautiful wood floorsand carpet
- Spacious living room with Fireplace
- Large open kitchen with beautiful cabinets, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher
- Spacious dining room with bar
- 4 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs
- One large master bedroom with walk-in closet
- His and hers double sink bathrooms with bathtub
- Washer and dryer hook-ups
- 3 car garage + parking space in front
Lots of natural Sunlight !
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Great location! Close to the 101 freeway, Shopping centers, Ventura Boulevard and many tasty restaurants.
Rent: $ 5,395 / month
Security Deposit: $ 5,395
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
Pet Rent : $ 25 / Petper month
CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com
(RLNE1844796)