4526 Totana Dr.

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous 5 Beds + 3 Bath House with views and huge backyard with pool in Tarzana - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com



Beautiful renovated house located in the Hills of Tarzana (South of Ventura Blvd) offering gorgeous views. This 5 bedrooms + 3 baths home which sits on an impressive 18,295 sq. feet lot in a cozy residential cul-de-sac street features a large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard with pool and spa.



A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by fantastic views, set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.



Features include :

- New paint, beautiful wood floorsand carpet

- Spacious living room with Fireplace

- Large open kitchen with beautiful cabinets, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher

- Spacious dining room with bar

- 4 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs

- One large master bedroom with walk-in closet

- His and hers double sink bathrooms with bathtub

- Washer and dryer hook-ups

- 3 car garage + parking space in front



Lots of natural Sunlight !



Tenant pays for all utilities.



Great location! Close to the 101 freeway, Shopping centers, Ventura Boulevard and many tasty restaurants.



Rent: $ 5,395 / month

Security Deposit: $ 5,395

Application Fee is $35.

Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.

Pet Rent : $ 25 / Petper month



CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group

Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com



