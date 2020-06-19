All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4521 Kingswell

4521 W Kingswell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4521 W Kingswell Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Maximum occupancy allowed is 2 persons. Rate is based on . 2nd person is $50 extra per month.

A fully furnished studio, with hardwood floors, includes ALL utilities, + WIFI, private washer/dryer, underground parking, and a storage room. Located in a 5 unit building in the heart of the vibrant and walkable Los Feliz neighborhood. It offers a fully equipped open kitchen with dining counter, with dishes/cookware, gas stove, microwave, toaster oven. Living room has a convertible double bed and built-in closet with linen, towels.
Bathroom with shower.
The building has a secure code access entrance, and one assigned parking slot.

For a viewing please contact Zizi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Kingswell have any available units?
4521 Kingswell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 Kingswell have?
Some of 4521 Kingswell's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Kingswell currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Kingswell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Kingswell pet-friendly?
No, 4521 Kingswell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4521 Kingswell offer parking?
Yes, 4521 Kingswell offers parking.
Does 4521 Kingswell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4521 Kingswell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Kingswell have a pool?
No, 4521 Kingswell does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Kingswell have accessible units?
No, 4521 Kingswell does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Kingswell have units with dishwashers?
No, 4521 Kingswell does not have units with dishwashers.
