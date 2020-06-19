4521 Kingswell

Amenities

Maximum occupancy allowed is 2 persons. Rate is based on . 2nd person is $50 extra per month.



A fully furnished studio, with hardwood floors, includes ALL utilities, + WIFI, private washer/dryer, underground parking, and a storage room. Located in a 5 unit building in the heart of the vibrant and walkable Los Feliz neighborhood. It offers a fully equipped open kitchen with dining counter, with dishes/cookware, gas stove, microwave, toaster oven. Living room has a convertible double bed and built-in closet with linen, towels.

Bathroom with shower.

The building has a secure code access entrance, and one assigned parking slot.



For a viewing please contact Zizi.