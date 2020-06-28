All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4517 West 11TH Place
Last updated February 29 2020

4517 West 11TH Place

4517 West 11th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4517 West 11th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
basketball court
tennis court
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
tennis court
Amazing, just remodeled and completely updated townhome style unit located in a private cul-de-sac street in the much sought after Hancock Park Adjacent area. Only 2 units on property, side by side, so no one above you! This charming unit offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, approximately 1,200 square feet of living space and 2 parking spaces. New subway tiled bathrooms, floors and fixtures, new electric outlets and beautiful lighting fixtures throughout. Quaint street near to Queen Anne Recreation center which offers tennis courts, basketball courts and more. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 West 11TH Place have any available units?
4517 West 11TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4517 West 11TH Place have?
Some of 4517 West 11TH Place's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 West 11TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
4517 West 11TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 West 11TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 4517 West 11TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4517 West 11TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 4517 West 11TH Place offers parking.
Does 4517 West 11TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4517 West 11TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 West 11TH Place have a pool?
No, 4517 West 11TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 4517 West 11TH Place have accessible units?
No, 4517 West 11TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 West 11TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4517 West 11TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
