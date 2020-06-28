4517 West 11TH Place

Amenities

Amazing, just remodeled and completely updated townhome style unit located in a private cul-de-sac street in the much sought after Hancock Park Adjacent area. Only 2 units on property, side by side, so no one above you! This charming unit offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, approximately 1,200 square feet of living space and 2 parking spaces. New subway tiled bathrooms, floors and fixtures, new electric outlets and beautiful lighting fixtures throughout. Quaint street near to Queen Anne Recreation center which offers tennis courts, basketball courts and more. Don't miss this one!