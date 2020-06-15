4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful remodeled townhouse, with hardwood floor throughout, plantation shutter, recessed light and high ceilings. The first level offers open floor plan great for entertaining. Living room with a cozy fireplace and balcony, the kitchen has been completely redone with stainless-steel appliances and granite counter tops, the power room is being remodeled with high end finishes and spacious laundry area.
Hardwood stairs lead up a large master suite with vaulted ceiling, recessed lights, walk-in closet, en suite bathroom with over-size shower.
The unit also features two tandem parking spaces in the subterranean.