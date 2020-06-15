All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:33 AM

4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Location

4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful remodeled townhouse, with hardwood floor throughout, plantation shutter, recessed light and high ceilings. The first level offers open floor plan great for entertaining. Living room with a cozy fireplace and balcony, the kitchen has been completely redone with stainless-steel appliances and granite counter tops, the power room is being remodeled with high end finishes and spacious laundry area.
Hardwood stairs lead up a large master suite with vaulted ceiling, recessed lights, walk-in closet, en suite bathroom with over-size shower.
The unit also features two tandem parking spaces in the subterranean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have any available units?
4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4515 Coldwater Canyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
