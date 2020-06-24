All apartments in Los Angeles
4510 Tyrone Avenue

4510 N Tyrone Ave
Location

4510 N Tyrone Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful and spacious home with a pool, wonderfully situated in a great location close to shopping, library and the 101 and 405 freeways. This comfortable home features 5 bedrooms, one of them a spacious Master with en-suite double vanity bathroom, Jacuzzi tub, organized large walk-in closet and balcony overlooking the pool. One bedroom with it's own bathroom is downstairs and the other 4 are upstairs. All have their own full bathrooms. The large kitchen has granite counter tops, two new dishwashers, new trash compactor, pantry, eating area, Viking range and hood. The adjoining Family room along with the kitchen boasts high ceiling and a fireplace. There is also a spacious half guest bathroom downstairs. The large living room also has a fireplace. Other features include a surround sound system, central vacuum and water filtration system, and a backyard with pool and built in barbecue.
A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 Tyrone Avenue have any available units?
4510 Tyrone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4510 Tyrone Avenue have?
Some of 4510 Tyrone Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 Tyrone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4510 Tyrone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 Tyrone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4510 Tyrone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4510 Tyrone Avenue offer parking?
No, 4510 Tyrone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4510 Tyrone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4510 Tyrone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 Tyrone Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4510 Tyrone Avenue has a pool.
Does 4510 Tyrone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4510 Tyrone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 Tyrone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 Tyrone Avenue has units with dishwashers.
