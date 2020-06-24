4510 Tyrone Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful and spacious home with a pool, wonderfully situated in a great location close to shopping, library and the 101 and 405 freeways. This comfortable home features 5 bedrooms, one of them a spacious Master with en-suite double vanity bathroom, Jacuzzi tub, organized large walk-in closet and balcony overlooking the pool. One bedroom with it's own bathroom is downstairs and the other 4 are upstairs. All have their own full bathrooms. The large kitchen has granite counter tops, two new dishwashers, new trash compactor, pantry, eating area, Viking range and hood. The adjoining Family room along with the kitchen boasts high ceiling and a fireplace. There is also a spacious half guest bathroom downstairs. The large living room also has a fireplace. Other features include a surround sound system, central vacuum and water filtration system, and a backyard with pool and built in barbecue.

A must see!