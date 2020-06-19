4510 EL CABALLERO Drive

Amenities

SOUTH OF THE BLVD - TARZANA ENTERTAINER'S PARADISE!! Gated SINGLE-STORY (No steps) home with a half-circle driveway in one of the finest areas of Tarzana! This 4 bedroom/3.5 bath open floor plan home boasts high-ceilings, over-sized living, dining and family room. A double-sided fireplace separates the living room and dining room; giving both rooms a great ambiance. Gorgeous, newly remodeled kitchen and baths. Master Bath has a huge marble spa. Other features include: Hardwood Floors, French Doors & Windows, Large backyard with beautiful pool & spa. Close to Braemar and El Caballero Country Clubs and Great Schools!!! Wonderful Family Home.