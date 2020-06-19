All apartments in Los Angeles
4510 EL CABALLERO Drive

4510 El Caballero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4510 El Caballero Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
SOUTH OF THE BLVD - TARZANA ENTERTAINER'S PARADISE!! Gated SINGLE-STORY (No steps) home with a half-circle driveway in one of the finest areas of Tarzana! This 4 bedroom/3.5 bath open floor plan home boasts high-ceilings, over-sized living, dining and family room. A double-sided fireplace separates the living room and dining room; giving both rooms a great ambiance. Gorgeous, newly remodeled kitchen and baths. Master Bath has a huge marble spa. Other features include: Hardwood Floors, French Doors & Windows, Large backyard with beautiful pool & spa. Close to Braemar and El Caballero Country Clubs and Great Schools!!! Wonderful Family Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive have any available units?
4510 EL CABALLERO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive have?
Some of 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4510 EL CABALLERO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive offers parking.
Does 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive has a pool.
Does 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive have accessible units?
No, 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 EL CABALLERO Drive has units with dishwashers.
