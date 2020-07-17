450 South Venice Boulevard - 02

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included carport bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

3 Blocks to Venice Beach! Pet-friendly! All Bills PAID!

Parking Space INCLUDED w/rent!



Studio w/full kitchen and bathroom. Wood-look floors, gas heat, refrigerator, gas stove/oven, full bath tub, cable ready



-Laundry Room on-site!

-Online rent pay available

-On-site Building manager



Perfect Location near the Beach, Abbot Kinney, Venice Pier, Marina del Rey, Santa Monica and so much more!



Note: Images are for marketing purposes. All units will be different



One year lease

Security Deposit: One-month's rent



Call/text Ken at 818-294-0908 or email Ken@JVManage.com to schedule a tour!

Venice Beach hot spot--3 Blocks to the boardwalk! Farmer's Market across the street! Steps to Venice Canals! Short walk to Abbot Kinney! Keypad access entry, laundry room on-site, parking, on-site building manager