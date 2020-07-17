All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:05 AM

450 South Venice Boulevard - 02

450 S Venice Blvd · (818) 294-0908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 S Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 Blocks to Venice Beach! Pet-friendly! All Bills PAID!
Parking Space INCLUDED w/rent!

Studio w/full kitchen and bathroom. Wood-look floors, gas heat, refrigerator, gas stove/oven, full bath tub, cable ready

-Laundry Room on-site!
-Online rent pay available
-On-site Building manager

Perfect Location near the Beach, Abbot Kinney, Venice Pier, Marina del Rey, Santa Monica and so much more!

Note: Images are for marketing purposes. All units will be different

One year lease
Security Deposit: One-month's rent

Call/text Ken at 818-294-0908 or email Ken@JVManage.com to schedule a tour!
Venice Beach hot spot--3 Blocks to the boardwalk! Farmer's Market across the street! Steps to Venice Canals! Short walk to Abbot Kinney! Keypad access entry, laundry room on-site, parking, on-site building manager

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 have any available units?
450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 have?
Some of 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 currently offering any rent specials?
450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 is pet friendly.
Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 offer parking?
Yes, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 offers parking.
Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 have a pool?
No, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 does not have a pool.
Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 have accessible units?
No, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 South Venice Boulevard - 02 does not have units with dishwashers.
