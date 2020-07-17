All apartments in Los Angeles
449 N Hayworth Ave
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:05 AM

449 N Hayworth Ave

449 North Hayworth Avenue · (818) 625-3354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

449 North Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 451 · Avail. now

$5,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
Location! Location! Classic Spanish Upper Unit of Duplex in Beverly Grove neighborhood

Natural reclaimed hardwood floors throughout with a plethora of windows allowing plenty of natural lighting to illuminate this beauty. Spacious kitchen with an adjacent washer/dryer area. As well as a breakfast nook that overlooks the front garden. The kitchen includes the use of a dishwasher & stove/hood. Huge living room, nice tall barrel curved ceilings and large windows, arched doorways, and walk-in closet in each bedroom. separate shower & bathtub. Large Living room with Fireplace abundance of charm throughout. All new Double pane windows
1800 square feet of living space
3bedrooms+2 bathrooms Bedrooms are spacious
space for exclusive 3 parking spots
Located in the beautiful much sought after Beverly Grove neighborhood.
The subject property is located in mid-city Los Angeles, It is in a quiet residential neighborhood featuring historic architecture and pride of ownership homes and apartment buildings. This unique property is steps away from some of Los Angeles' most coveted museums and attractions. LACMA, The Petersen Auto Museum, The La Brea Tar Pits, The Academy Museum, The Grove, and many more, as well as the famous cafes and restaurants that support them. Miracle Mile is home to great schools, churches, gyms, and entertainment. Around the corner from the upcoming Metro Purple Line's Wilshire/Fairfax stop, the property is centrally located and close to all Los Angeles points of interest.

Tons of original character. Spacious, high ceilings, lots of natural light, wood floors, original built-ins,
The unit is currently vacant and ready to move in.

Nearby schools include Perutz Etz Jacob Hebrew Academy, Fairfax High School, and Fairfax Senior High School. The closest grocery stores are Fairfax Grocery, Sami-Makolet, and Western Kosher. Nearby coffee shops include Paramount Coffee Project, Cofax Coffee Shop, and Crumbs & Whiskers. Nearby restaurants include Pearl's Finest Teas, Pita Bar, and Grill and Animal Restaurant. near Pan Pacific Park, Poinsettia Recreation Center, and Hancock Park.
This area is a walker's paradise

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 N Hayworth Ave have any available units?
449 N Hayworth Ave has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 N Hayworth Ave have?
Some of 449 N Hayworth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 N Hayworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
449 N Hayworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 N Hayworth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 N Hayworth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 449 N Hayworth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 449 N Hayworth Ave offers parking.
Does 449 N Hayworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 449 N Hayworth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 N Hayworth Ave have a pool?
No, 449 N Hayworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 449 N Hayworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 449 N Hayworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 449 N Hayworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 N Hayworth Ave has units with dishwashers.
