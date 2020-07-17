449 N Hayworth Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Location! Location! Classic Spanish Upper Unit of Duplex in Beverly Grove neighborhood



Natural reclaimed hardwood floors throughout with a plethora of windows allowing plenty of natural lighting to illuminate this beauty. Spacious kitchen with an adjacent washer/dryer area. As well as a breakfast nook that overlooks the front garden. The kitchen includes the use of a dishwasher & stove/hood. Huge living room, nice tall barrel curved ceilings and large windows, arched doorways, and walk-in closet in each bedroom. separate shower & bathtub. Large Living room with Fireplace abundance of charm throughout. All new Double pane windows

1800 square feet of living space

3bedrooms+2 bathrooms Bedrooms are spacious

space for exclusive 3 parking spots

Located in the beautiful much sought after Beverly Grove neighborhood.

The subject property is located in mid-city Los Angeles, It is in a quiet residential neighborhood featuring historic architecture and pride of ownership homes and apartment buildings. This unique property is steps away from some of Los Angeles' most coveted museums and attractions. LACMA, The Petersen Auto Museum, The La Brea Tar Pits, The Academy Museum, The Grove, and many more, as well as the famous cafes and restaurants that support them. Miracle Mile is home to great schools, churches, gyms, and entertainment. Around the corner from the upcoming Metro Purple Line's Wilshire/Fairfax stop, the property is centrally located and close to all Los Angeles points of interest.



Tons of original character. Spacious, high ceilings, lots of natural light, wood floors, original built-ins,

The unit is currently vacant and ready to move in.



Nearby schools include Perutz Etz Jacob Hebrew Academy, Fairfax High School, and Fairfax Senior High School. The closest grocery stores are Fairfax Grocery, Sami-Makolet, and Western Kosher. Nearby coffee shops include Paramount Coffee Project, Cofax Coffee Shop, and Crumbs & Whiskers. Nearby restaurants include Pearl's Finest Teas, Pita Bar, and Grill and Animal Restaurant. near Pan Pacific Park, Poinsettia Recreation Center, and Hancock Park.

This area is a walker's paradise