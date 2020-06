Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Fabulous Sherman Oaks location!!

2bd 2ba Ground level condo with 1240 sq. ft. Tons of storage and huge Master bedroom with wall of closets. 2nd bedroom with ceiling fan and walk in closet. Large Dining Area off kitchen. Balcony off Living room looking out to the pool, spa and grounds. An easy drive or walk to all the shops, market and restaurants on Ventura Blvd and Sherman Oaks Fashion Square. You will enjoy the lifestyle in this wonderful condominium convenient to all.