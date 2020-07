Amenities

Rare colonial Hancock Park charmer with so much sunshine! Abundant off street parking! Open floor plan downstairs amazing for entertaining. Living room with fireplace opens to dining room and family room. Kitchen with eat in breakfast area. Four sunshine filled large bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms upstairs. Park like grassy yard with porch, al fresco dining area, garage. Spacious, open, and airy in amazing central location! Buyer to verify square footage.