Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

4467 Kensington Rd

4467 Kensington Road · No Longer Available
Location

4467 Kensington Road, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Love staying just 20mins from the surf, sand, and spectacles of Venice Beach and Pier.Youll have easy access to freeways and neighboring towns like Culver City. Santa Monica, and Marina Del Rey. Theres plenty within walking distance as well, including theAlibi Room for a drink and Korean BBQ, El Abjeno for legit Mexican dishes, and Lodge Bread Company for wood-fired pizzas.This unit features 1 parking spot anda fully fenced backyard, perfect for your furry friend to enjoy!

*Theres an extra special something in this unit! Weve worked with Sons of Reclaim, a furniture-maker based in LA, to spruce up this living room with a hand-made, one-of-a-kind coffee table made of reclaimed wood. Take a moment to appreciate Dimas Macias, Jrs craftsmanship once youve settled in.www.sonsofreclaim.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4467 Kensington Rd have any available units?
4467 Kensington Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4467 Kensington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4467 Kensington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4467 Kensington Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4467 Kensington Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4467 Kensington Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4467 Kensington Rd offers parking.
Does 4467 Kensington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4467 Kensington Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4467 Kensington Rd have a pool?
No, 4467 Kensington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4467 Kensington Rd have accessible units?
No, 4467 Kensington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4467 Kensington Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4467 Kensington Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4467 Kensington Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4467 Kensington Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
