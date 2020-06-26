4467 Kensington Rd

Amenities

Love staying just 20mins from the surf, sand, and spectacles of Venice Beach and Pier.Youll have easy access to freeways and neighboring towns like Culver City. Santa Monica, and Marina Del Rey. Theres plenty within walking distance as well, including theAlibi Room for a drink and Korean BBQ, El Abjeno for legit Mexican dishes, and Lodge Bread Company for wood-fired pizzas.This unit features 1 parking spot anda fully fenced backyard, perfect for your furry friend to enjoy!



*Theres an extra special something in this unit! Weve worked with Sons of Reclaim, a furniture-maker based in LA, to spruce up this living room with a hand-made, one-of-a-kind coffee table made of reclaimed wood. Take a moment to appreciate Dimas Macias, Jrs craftsmanship once youve settled in.www.sonsofreclaim.com