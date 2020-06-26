4455 LOS FELIZ

Amenities

Nestled between the restaurants and shops of Los Feliz Village and the trails of Griffith Park, the Los Feliz Towers offers the quintessential Los Angeles lifestyle at your doorstep. This apartment is one of the best in the building, high up in the coveted '06 stack with stunning views of the park and Observatory, lovely soft lighting all day long, and a calm and peaceful atmosphere. You'll enjoy the building amenities including a staffed lobby and 24-hour security, covered secure parking space, and full access to the pool and gym.