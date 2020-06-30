All apartments in Los Angeles
4450 BEN Avenue

4450 Ben Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4450 Ben Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
LEASE This beautiful, expansive 5 bed 3 and 1/2 bath home is located in the highly desirable Landale Square area of Studio City. Features include fresh paint inside and out, solar panel very low power bill, relaxing pool and spa on remote, electric car charger in an oversized 2 car garage with storage, hardwood floors throughout, claw foot tub in master, double closet in oversized master, new kitchen solid surface counters, front porch, mature land scape, courtyard area between garage and home with back patio and pergola, front room and living room with fireplaces, central heat and air, expansive private master bedroom, fenced front and back yards, and much more. Located in the Colfax Charter Elementary school district with close proximity to Ventura Blvd and all the fine dining and shopping it has to offer. This is an outstanding home in an outstanding area and located on a cul-de-sac street. This is the one you have been waiting for. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 BEN Avenue have any available units?
4450 BEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4450 BEN Avenue have?
Some of 4450 BEN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4450 BEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4450 BEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 BEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4450 BEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4450 BEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4450 BEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4450 BEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4450 BEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 BEN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4450 BEN Avenue has a pool.
Does 4450 BEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4450 BEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 BEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4450 BEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

