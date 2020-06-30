4450 BEN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

LEASE This beautiful, expansive 5 bed 3 and 1/2 bath home is located in the highly desirable Landale Square area of Studio City. Features include fresh paint inside and out, solar panel very low power bill, relaxing pool and spa on remote, electric car charger in an oversized 2 car garage with storage, hardwood floors throughout, claw foot tub in master, double closet in oversized master, new kitchen solid surface counters, front porch, mature land scape, courtyard area between garage and home with back patio and pergola, front room and living room with fireplaces, central heat and air, expansive private master bedroom, fenced front and back yards, and much more. Located in the Colfax Charter Elementary school district with close proximity to Ventura Blvd and all the fine dining and shopping it has to offer. This is an outstanding home in an outstanding area and located on a cul-de-sac street. This is the one you have been waiting for. Easy to show!