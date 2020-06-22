All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 444 Wilshire Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
444 Wilshire Boulevard
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:44 PM

444 Wilshire Boulevard

444 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

444 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Central Victorian is located in the geographic center of San Francisco, in a residential neighborhood that is quiet and very safe. Just a few blocks away youll find the exciting Haight Street shopping area with its numerous restaurants and shops. Its also walking distance to the charming Cole Valley neighborhood, the edgy Lower Haight, and the North of the Panhandle commercial area along Divisadero Street. The Western edge of Golden Gate Park is seven blocks away and its only two blocks from Central Victorian to public transportation.

Central Victorian Lower has a large living room with a pull out Queen sized couch. There is a dining area next to a window overlooking green backyards with views toward Golden Gate Park. The large kitchen contains a small breakfast area. There is also a small office that opens onto a stairway taking you to the backyard. The master bedroom has a Queen sized bed and a window with a view towards downtown San Francisco. The second bedroom has a double bed.

Please note that this unit is one of four in the building that, if available, could be combined for larger groups.

Amenities:
WiFi
Hair Dryer
Sofa Bed
Full Kitchen
Laundry On Site
Microwave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
444 Wilshire Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 444 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
444 Wilshire Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 444 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 444 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
No, 444 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 444 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
No, 444 Wilshire Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 444 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 444 Wilshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 Wilshire Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 444 Wilshire Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 Wilshire Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College