4435 West AVENUE 42

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Spend a year in a truly magical home in one of the most sought-after pockets of Northeast Los Angeles. Tucked away in Glassell Park, this stately, spacious Spanish-style gem has been lovingly updated by its owners; the kitchen is fully modern while keeping to the original spirit of the house, and the back yard is now an entertainer's paradise, complete with built-in BBQ, Spanish-tiled water feature, and fire pit. Refinished original hardwood floors, original tiling from the early 20th century Arts and Crafts movement, and gigantic, sun-filled arched windows give the home a uniquely Californian flair. Includes a detached one-car garage that has been converted into a fully-connected studio space. Home is available July 1 for a period of ONE YEAR ONLY; owners are returning July 1, 2020. Owners would prefer to keep home fully furnished, but are willing to negotiate furniture.