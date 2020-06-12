All apartments in Los Angeles
4435 West AVENUE 42
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

4435 West AVENUE 42

4435 W Avenue 42 · No Longer Available
Location

4435 W Avenue 42, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spend a year in a truly magical home in one of the most sought-after pockets of Northeast Los Angeles. Tucked away in Glassell Park, this stately, spacious Spanish-style gem has been lovingly updated by its owners; the kitchen is fully modern while keeping to the original spirit of the house, and the back yard is now an entertainer's paradise, complete with built-in BBQ, Spanish-tiled water feature, and fire pit. Refinished original hardwood floors, original tiling from the early 20th century Arts and Crafts movement, and gigantic, sun-filled arched windows give the home a uniquely Californian flair. Includes a detached one-car garage that has been converted into a fully-connected studio space. Home is available July 1 for a period of ONE YEAR ONLY; owners are returning July 1, 2020. Owners would prefer to keep home fully furnished, but are willing to negotiate furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 West AVENUE 42 have any available units?
4435 West AVENUE 42 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4435 West AVENUE 42 have?
Some of 4435 West AVENUE 42's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4435 West AVENUE 42 currently offering any rent specials?
4435 West AVENUE 42 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 West AVENUE 42 pet-friendly?
No, 4435 West AVENUE 42 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4435 West AVENUE 42 offer parking?
Yes, 4435 West AVENUE 42 offers parking.
Does 4435 West AVENUE 42 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4435 West AVENUE 42 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 West AVENUE 42 have a pool?
No, 4435 West AVENUE 42 does not have a pool.
Does 4435 West AVENUE 42 have accessible units?
No, 4435 West AVENUE 42 does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 West AVENUE 42 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4435 West AVENUE 42 has units with dishwashers.
