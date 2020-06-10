4430 Noble Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking hot tub sauna

Chic and modern top floor South the Blvd remodeled unit with panoramic views. This light and bright unit offers an inviting living room, dinning and a Den. The high ceilings and the open living space gives this beautiful an ideal set up for today's modern LA lifestyle. Luxury master Suite with balcony , walk-in closet and city views. The den is an ideal space for an office or a 3rd bedroom. Great kitchen with gas burning oven, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and lots of storage space. Washer & Dryer is in the unit. Well maintained building with pool, spa, sauna and guest parking. Amazing location near Ventura Blvd, shops, restaurants and more. Easy west side access.