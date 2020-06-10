All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 14 2020

4430 Noble Avenue

4430 Noble Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4430 Noble Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
Chic and modern top floor South the Blvd remodeled unit with panoramic views. This light and bright unit offers an inviting living room, dinning and a Den. The high ceilings and the open living space gives this beautiful an ideal set up for today's modern LA lifestyle. Luxury master Suite with balcony , walk-in closet and city views. The den is an ideal space for an office or a 3rd bedroom. Great kitchen with gas burning oven, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and lots of storage space. Washer & Dryer is in the unit. Well maintained building with pool, spa, sauna and guest parking. Amazing location near Ventura Blvd, shops, restaurants and more. Easy west side access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 Noble Avenue have any available units?
4430 Noble Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4430 Noble Avenue have?
Some of 4430 Noble Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 Noble Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4430 Noble Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 Noble Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4430 Noble Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4430 Noble Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4430 Noble Avenue offers parking.
Does 4430 Noble Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4430 Noble Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 Noble Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4430 Noble Avenue has a pool.
Does 4430 Noble Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4430 Noble Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 Noble Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4430 Noble Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

