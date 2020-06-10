4430 Noble Avenue

Amenities
Chic and modern top floor South the Blvd remodeled unit with panoramic views. This light and bright unit offers an inviting living room, dinning and a Den. The high ceilings and the open living space gives this beautiful an ideal set up for today's modern LA lifestyle. Luxury master Suite with balcony , walk-in closet and city views. The den is an ideal space for an office or a 3rd bedroom. Great kitchen with gas burning oven, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and lots of storage space. Washer & Dryer is in the unit. Well maintained building with pool, spa, sauna and guest parking. Amazing location near Ventura Blvd, shops, restaurants and more. Easy west side access.