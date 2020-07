Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

The Hamptons in the city! Charming, private, one-of-a-kind, Venice Beach cottage in a quiet, secured "compound" nestled between Abbot Kinney (4 minutes away) and the beach (3 short blocks). Skylights bring the outside in, window flower boxes, small garden area and fantastic back porch. Washer and dryer in the unit, gas stove, dishwasher, and fridge. Relax in the claw foot tub, walk to the beach or shop in the neighborhood specialty boutiques.