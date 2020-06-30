443 Cottage Home St 4

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Elysian Park/Chinatown Neighborhood 2BR Beauty!!! - Property Id: 214383



Hello! Please contact Ed at 213-640-9404 if you would like to schedule a viewing!



$500.00 off 1st month rent! Woo-hoo!



Beautiful 2BR/1 bath in Elysian Park/Chinatown neighborhood

Parking is only an additional $25.00 per month

Spacious 650 Sq. Ft.

Remodeled throughout

Stainless steel appliances (Fridge, stove, dishwasher microwave)

Quartz counter-tops

Recessed lighting

Super cool modern bathroom

Resident manager

Laundry on-site

One year lease

Window coverings (Blinds)

Key code gated entry

Looking for immediate move-ins

UNIT IS NOT FURNISHED



We look forward to hearing from you soon!

:)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214383

Property Id 214383



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5507721)