All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 443 Cottage Home St 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
443 Cottage Home St 4
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

443 Cottage Home St 4

443 Cottage Home Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Historic Cultural
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

443 Cottage Home Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Elysian Park/Chinatown Neighborhood 2BR Beauty!!! - Property Id: 214383

Hello! Please contact Ed at 213-640-9404 if you would like to schedule a viewing!

$500.00 off 1st month rent! Woo-hoo!

Beautiful 2BR/1 bath in Elysian Park/Chinatown neighborhood
Parking is only an additional $25.00 per month
Spacious 650 Sq. Ft.
Remodeled throughout
Stainless steel appliances (Fridge, stove, dishwasher microwave)
Quartz counter-tops
Recessed lighting
Super cool modern bathroom
Resident manager
Laundry on-site
One year lease
Window coverings (Blinds)
Key code gated entry
Looking for immediate move-ins
UNIT IS NOT FURNISHED

We look forward to hearing from you soon!
:)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214383
Property Id 214383

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Cottage Home St 4 have any available units?
443 Cottage Home St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 Cottage Home St 4 have?
Some of 443 Cottage Home St 4's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Cottage Home St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
443 Cottage Home St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Cottage Home St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 443 Cottage Home St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 443 Cottage Home St 4 offer parking?
Yes, 443 Cottage Home St 4 offers parking.
Does 443 Cottage Home St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Cottage Home St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Cottage Home St 4 have a pool?
No, 443 Cottage Home St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 443 Cottage Home St 4 have accessible units?
No, 443 Cottage Home St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Cottage Home St 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Cottage Home St 4 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College