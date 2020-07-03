4426 Bakman Ave.

Amenities

LOVELY UPGRADED STUDIO CITY HOME! - This charming two bedroom, one bath home is not to be missed. Nestled in an amazing tree-lined neighborhood just moments from CBS, NBC, Disney, Warner Bros, Universal Studios, Woodbridge Park, Studios City's famed Farmers Market, the charming cafes of the Tujunga Village & all the best of what Studio City has to offer! The property features hardwood floors throughout, central air/heat, two fireplaces, an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and is meticulously landscaped! With its gorgeous curb appeal, stunning backyard, nice patio, and storage room, it will not last long at this price!



