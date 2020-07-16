All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:03 AM

4415 Strohm Avenue

4415 Strohm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4415 Strohm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular Toluca Lake home offers incredible opportunity to nest, relax, and entertain in this spectacular south-of-Riverside location. This 3 bed/3 bath house is rich with class, character, and convenience. The expansive master suite features two walk-in closets. Step through the large sliding door onto the wonderful lanai. Master bath includes double vanity and oversized shower. The grand living room offers bright, open space. Enjoy the entertainer's kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances including 5-burner stove, built-in microwave, & French door refrigerator. The kitchen is completely renovated with new counters, subway backsplash, and white cabinets. Capacious counter space and breakfast bar. Check out the pretty pantry/laundry room with plenty of space for your washer and dryer. The yard features luscious grass, covered lanai, lemon tree, and generous open space. Tasteful touches throughout including a beautiful outdoor garden and 2-car garage. Masterfully landscaped and private.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 Strohm Avenue have any available units?
4415 Strohm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 Strohm Avenue have?
Some of 4415 Strohm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 Strohm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Strohm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Strohm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4415 Strohm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4415 Strohm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4415 Strohm Avenue offers parking.
Does 4415 Strohm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4415 Strohm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Strohm Avenue have a pool?
No, 4415 Strohm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Strohm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4415 Strohm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Strohm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 Strohm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
