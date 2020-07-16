4415 Strohm Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spectacular Toluca Lake home offers incredible opportunity to nest, relax, and entertain in this spectacular south-of-Riverside location. This 3 bed/3 bath house is rich with class, character, and convenience. The expansive master suite features two walk-in closets. Step through the large sliding door onto the wonderful lanai. Master bath includes double vanity and oversized shower. The grand living room offers bright, open space. Enjoy the entertainer's kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances including 5-burner stove, built-in microwave, & French door refrigerator. The kitchen is completely renovated with new counters, subway backsplash, and white cabinets. Capacious counter space and breakfast bar. Check out the pretty pantry/laundry room with plenty of space for your washer and dryer. The yard features luscious grass, covered lanai, lemon tree, and generous open space. Tasteful touches throughout including a beautiful outdoor garden and 2-car garage. Masterfully landscaped and private.