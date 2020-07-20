4412 Corinth Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful remodeled Culver City/Silicon Beach home. Location Location Location- just a short distance from Downtown Culver Center, Playa Vista, and Silicon Beach. Easy access to 405 FWY. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances -Viking Double Oven and Cook top , Kitchen Aid Refrigerator and Dishwasher. The house has a Dining Room, Fireplace, and Central Air and Heat. Also has Electric Vehicle Charging, two car garage, and gated entry. Floors are Travertine and Original Hardwood . Washer/Dryer in house. Bathroom has a tub and shower. One year minimum lease required. Contact Abraham Shiepe 310-670-4974
