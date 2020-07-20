All apartments in Los Angeles
4412 Corinth Avenue

4412 Corinth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4412 Corinth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Beautiful remodeled Culver City/Silicon Beach home. Location Location Location- just a short distance from Downtown Culver Center, Playa Vista, and Silicon Beach. Easy access to 405 FWY. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances -Viking Double Oven and Cook top , Kitchen Aid Refrigerator and Dishwasher. The house has a Dining Room, Fireplace, and Central Air and Heat. Also has Electric Vehicle Charging, two car garage, and gated entry. Floors are Travertine and Original Hardwood . Washer/Dryer in house. Bathroom has a tub and shower. One year minimum lease required. Contact Abraham Shiepe 310-670-4974
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 Corinth Avenue have any available units?
4412 Corinth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4412 Corinth Avenue have?
Some of 4412 Corinth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4412 Corinth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4412 Corinth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 Corinth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4412 Corinth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4412 Corinth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4412 Corinth Avenue offers parking.
Does 4412 Corinth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4412 Corinth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 Corinth Avenue have a pool?
No, 4412 Corinth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4412 Corinth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4412 Corinth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 Corinth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4412 Corinth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
