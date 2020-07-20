4411 ROMA Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Showplace! Dramatic Architectural Waterfront Home with attention to detail! Imported European materials, soaring ceilings, and walls of glass take advantage of natural light. View Balconies on every level. Grand step-down Living room with polished concrete floors, fireplace, and canal views. Elevated dining room w/ fireplace. Chefs kitchen features Bulthaup cabinetry, state-of-the-art appliances & 24ft island with seating, food prep station & cooktop. Master suite boasts hardwood floors, fireplace, custom wood ceiling and private terrace overlooking the waterfront. Elegant Master bath with dual vanities, separate make-up area, double steam shower, soaking tub & large walk-in closet. 2 additional en suite Bedrooms. Fabulous rooftop view deck with fire-pit. Moments to sand... This property is also for sale.