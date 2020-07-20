All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4411 ROMA Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4411 ROMA Court
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:17 PM

4411 ROMA Court

4411 S Roma Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4411 S Roma Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Showplace! Dramatic Architectural Waterfront Home with attention to detail! Imported European materials, soaring ceilings, and walls of glass take advantage of natural light. View Balconies on every level. Grand step-down Living room with polished concrete floors, fireplace, and canal views. Elevated dining room w/ fireplace. Chefs kitchen features Bulthaup cabinetry, state-of-the-art appliances & 24ft island with seating, food prep station & cooktop. Master suite boasts hardwood floors, fireplace, custom wood ceiling and private terrace overlooking the waterfront. Elegant Master bath with dual vanities, separate make-up area, double steam shower, soaking tub & large walk-in closet. 2 additional en suite Bedrooms. Fabulous rooftop view deck with fire-pit. Moments to sand... This property is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 ROMA Court have any available units?
4411 ROMA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 ROMA Court have?
Some of 4411 ROMA Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 ROMA Court currently offering any rent specials?
4411 ROMA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 ROMA Court pet-friendly?
No, 4411 ROMA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4411 ROMA Court offer parking?
Yes, 4411 ROMA Court offers parking.
Does 4411 ROMA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 ROMA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 ROMA Court have a pool?
No, 4411 ROMA Court does not have a pool.
Does 4411 ROMA Court have accessible units?
No, 4411 ROMA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 ROMA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 ROMA Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Glendon Building
10773 Lawler Street
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College