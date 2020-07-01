All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

44 THORNTON Avenue

44 Thornton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

44 Thornton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Quintessential Venice Beach! You will have the entire two bedroom downstairs apartment to yourself. This delightful craftsman two story house is 1/2 block to heart of Venice beach on a quiet walk street. Swim, bike, shop, scooter, eat all within a few minutes walk. One parking space included!You will have the entire downstairs apartment in this delightful craftsman 2 unit house, 1/2 block to heart of Venice beach on a quiet walk street. Two bedrooms, 1 queen bed and 1 trundle bed that has 2 single beds. Relax on the front porch or in the front yard - walk less than a block down the street to the beach - explore Venice by bike. Full kitchen and bathroom. Spacious and fully furnished or unfurnished. Washer and dryer outside on back porch. Parking for one car included. Flexible on the lenght of stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 THORNTON Avenue have any available units?
44 THORNTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 THORNTON Avenue have?
Some of 44 THORNTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 THORNTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
44 THORNTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 THORNTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 44 THORNTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 44 THORNTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 44 THORNTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 44 THORNTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 THORNTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 THORNTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 44 THORNTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 44 THORNTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 44 THORNTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 44 THORNTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 THORNTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

