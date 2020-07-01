44 THORNTON Avenue

Amenities

Quintessential Venice Beach! You will have the entire two bedroom downstairs apartment to yourself. This delightful craftsman two story house is 1/2 block to heart of Venice beach on a quiet walk street. Swim, bike, shop, scooter, eat all within a few minutes walk. One parking space included!You will have the entire downstairs apartment in this delightful craftsman 2 unit house, 1/2 block to heart of Venice beach on a quiet walk street. Two bedrooms, 1 queen bed and 1 trundle bed that has 2 single beds. Relax on the front porch or in the front yard - walk less than a block down the street to the beach - explore Venice by bike. Full kitchen and bathroom. Spacious and fully furnished or unfurnished. Washer and dryer outside on back porch. Parking for one car included. Flexible on the lenght of stay.