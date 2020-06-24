4394 FARMDALE Avenue

Amenities

Luxury furnished penthouse in the highly coveted Colfax Meadows area of Studio City. The only unit on the 4th floor featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, lots of open space and direct access to an enormous rooftop deck. The gourmet kitchen was recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, and custom cabinetry. The living room is spacious with hardwood floors, fireplace and a balcony overlooking the valley. In-unit laundry. The master bedroom has a 2 large closets and another balcony with city and tree top views. The en-suite master bath has an antique double vanity, jacuzzi tub and shower. Nothing like it in Studio City!