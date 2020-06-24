All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4394 FARMDALE Avenue

4394 N Farmdale Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4394 N Farmdale Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Luxury furnished penthouse in the highly coveted Colfax Meadows area of Studio City. The only unit on the 4th floor featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, lots of open space and direct access to an enormous rooftop deck. The gourmet kitchen was recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, and custom cabinetry. The living room is spacious with hardwood floors, fireplace and a balcony overlooking the valley. In-unit laundry. The master bedroom has a 2 large closets and another balcony with city and tree top views. The en-suite master bath has an antique double vanity, jacuzzi tub and shower. Nothing like it in Studio City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4394 FARMDALE Avenue have any available units?
4394 FARMDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4394 FARMDALE Avenue have?
Some of 4394 FARMDALE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4394 FARMDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4394 FARMDALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4394 FARMDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4394 FARMDALE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4394 FARMDALE Avenue offer parking?
No, 4394 FARMDALE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4394 FARMDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4394 FARMDALE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4394 FARMDALE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4394 FARMDALE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4394 FARMDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4394 FARMDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4394 FARMDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4394 FARMDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
