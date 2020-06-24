4380 CAMELLIA Avenue

Amenities

Amazing 3 bed/3 bath home in Colfax Meadows with pool and guest house! Charming oozes from this house with a flexible floor plan to fit many different needs. Let me talk you through it before I walk you through it - you enter through the front door into the living room, and off to the left is a bedroom with bath. Past the living room is a connected dining room and kitchen which leads to a large great room. Off the dining room is a second bedroom which shares a bath with the great room, and stairs that lead up to a master suite with separate sitting room and just completed master bath. In the back, there is a guest house which was used as a music studio, so it's soundproofed! A beautiful pool and patio complete the picture of this great compound in the Carpenter School District that is walking distance to Tujunga Village.