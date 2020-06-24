All apartments in Los Angeles
4380 CAMELLIA Avenue

4380 Camellia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4380 Camellia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amazing 3 bed/3 bath home in Colfax Meadows with pool and guest house! Charming oozes from this house with a flexible floor plan to fit many different needs. Let me talk you through it before I walk you through it - you enter through the front door into the living room, and off to the left is a bedroom with bath. Past the living room is a connected dining room and kitchen which leads to a large great room. Off the dining room is a second bedroom which shares a bath with the great room, and stairs that lead up to a master suite with separate sitting room and just completed master bath. In the back, there is a guest house which was used as a music studio, so it's soundproofed! A beautiful pool and patio complete the picture of this great compound in the Carpenter School District that is walking distance to Tujunga Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue have any available units?
4380 CAMELLIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue have?
Some of 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4380 CAMELLIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4380 CAMELLIA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
