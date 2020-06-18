4370 Colfax Ave 9

Amenities

Unit 9 Available 06/19/20 2+2 Spacious Studio City Townhome - Colfax Meadows - Property Id: 104998



Updated, light & bright townhome in prime Studio City. Quiet end unit. Carpenter and Walter Reed schools. Huge master with sitting nook, spacious closets and remodeled bath. Second large bedroom perfect for office or kid's room. Hardwood floors, shutters, recessed lights, central air & double paned windows throughout. Lower level has expansive living & dining room, a bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large windows overlooking cozy courtyard and a full 2nd bath. Multi-purpose nook by stairs perfect for kids' play area or storage space. Large washer/dryer inside. Gated, covered parking (2 side-by-side spots) with storage. Outside common sitting area. Small building with private unit entrance and great neighbors! Walk to the best that Studio City has to offer. Must have good credit to apply. Water, Gas, Trash, HOA included in rent. Small pets welcomed.

