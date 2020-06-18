All apartments in Los Angeles
4370 Colfax Ave 9
4370 Colfax Ave 9

4370 Colfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4370 Colfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Unit 9 Available 06/19/20 2+2 Spacious Studio City Townhome - Colfax Meadows - Property Id: 104998

**SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
Updated, light & bright townhome in prime Studio City. Quiet end unit. Carpenter and Walter Reed schools. Huge master with sitting nook, spacious closets and remodeled bath. Second large bedroom perfect for office or kid's room. Hardwood floors, shutters, recessed lights, central air & double paned windows throughout. Lower level has expansive living & dining room, a bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large windows overlooking cozy courtyard and a full 2nd bath. Multi-purpose nook by stairs perfect for kids' play area or storage space. Large washer/dryer inside. Gated, covered parking (2 side-by-side spots) with storage. Outside common sitting area. Small building with private unit entrance and great neighbors! Walk to the best that Studio City has to offer. Must have good credit to apply. Water, Gas, Trash, HOA included in rent. Small pets welcomed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104998
Property Id 104998

(RLNE5763474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4370 Colfax Ave 9 have any available units?
4370 Colfax Ave 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4370 Colfax Ave 9 have?
Some of 4370 Colfax Ave 9's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4370 Colfax Ave 9 currently offering any rent specials?
4370 Colfax Ave 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4370 Colfax Ave 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4370 Colfax Ave 9 is pet friendly.
Does 4370 Colfax Ave 9 offer parking?
Yes, 4370 Colfax Ave 9 offers parking.
Does 4370 Colfax Ave 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4370 Colfax Ave 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4370 Colfax Ave 9 have a pool?
No, 4370 Colfax Ave 9 does not have a pool.
Does 4370 Colfax Ave 9 have accessible units?
No, 4370 Colfax Ave 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 4370 Colfax Ave 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4370 Colfax Ave 9 has units with dishwashers.
