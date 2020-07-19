437 CARROLL CANAL

Amenities

Sleek Venice Minimalist Masterpiece - 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom located in the heart of where it all happens on the world famous Venice Canals. This back unit duplex features everything; beautiful hardwood flooring, top of the line kitchen stainless steel appliances,washer/dryer in unit, french doors that open to one of the bedrooms, and one parking spot. This unit blends the charm of vintage Venicewith a modern flair of everything wonderful today! Only a stone's throw from the beach, Abbot Kinney Blvd and Rose Ave!