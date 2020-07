Amenities

Situated in a fantastic location just a bike ride away to the beach and to all the hippest eateries and bars on Washington Blvd. This charming bungalow has a private backyard with fruit trees, newly refinished, beautiful hardwood floors and new windows throughout. It is equipped with a brand new washer and a fairly new dryer and refrigerator. Adorable beach living in a serene environment.