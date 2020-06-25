All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 435 DALEHURST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
435 DALEHURST Avenue
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

435 DALEHURST Avenue

435 Dalehurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

435 Dalehurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in premier Little Holmby, this newly remodeled & fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is a sleek & bright contemporary home. This home features brand new furniture, flat screens in every room, & a pool table. Each room is equipped with hardwood floors and built in cabinetry for easy storage. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with new flooring, countertops, and appliances w/a breakfast area and center island. Master suite has a large walk-in closet plus two additional closets. The master bath comes with dual vanities, a spa-like soaking tub and shower covered in limestone. There is a cozy private backyard featuring a fire pit and barbecue for outdoor entertainment as well as an attached two- car garage. Located in the coveted Warner Avenue school district with direct proximity to Westwood Village and UCLA. Also available for short-term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 DALEHURST Avenue have any available units?
435 DALEHURST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 DALEHURST Avenue have?
Some of 435 DALEHURST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 DALEHURST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
435 DALEHURST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 DALEHURST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 435 DALEHURST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 435 DALEHURST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 435 DALEHURST Avenue offers parking.
Does 435 DALEHURST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 DALEHURST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 DALEHURST Avenue have a pool?
No, 435 DALEHURST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 435 DALEHURST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 435 DALEHURST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 435 DALEHURST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 DALEHURST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College