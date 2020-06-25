435 DALEHURST Avenue

Amenities
Located in premier Little Holmby, this newly remodeled & fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is a sleek & bright contemporary home. This home features brand new furniture, flat screens in every room, & a pool table. Each room is equipped with hardwood floors and built in cabinetry for easy storage. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with new flooring, countertops, and appliances w/a breakfast area and center island. Master suite has a large walk-in closet plus two additional closets. The master bath comes with dual vanities, a spa-like soaking tub and shower covered in limestone. There is a cozy private backyard featuring a fire pit and barbecue for outdoor entertainment as well as an attached two- car garage. Located in the coveted Warner Avenue school district with direct proximity to Westwood Village and UCLA. Also available for short-term lease.