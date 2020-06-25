435 DALEHURST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located in premier Little Holmby, this newly remodeled & fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is a sleek & bright contemporary home. This home features brand new furniture, flat screens in every room, & a pool table. Each room is equipped with hardwood floors and built in cabinetry for easy storage. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with new flooring, countertops, and appliances w/a breakfast area and center island. Master suite has a large walk-in closet plus two additional closets. The master bath comes with dual vanities, a spa-like soaking tub and shower covered in limestone. There is a cozy private backyard featuring a fire pit and barbecue for outdoor entertainment as well as an attached two- car garage. Located in the coveted Warner Avenue school district with direct proximity to Westwood Village and UCLA. Also available for short-term lease.