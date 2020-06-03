All apartments in Los Angeles
4341 Redwood Avenue

Location

4341 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Situated in the heart of Marina del Rey, this end unit townhouse has it all including high ceilings, hardwood floors and newer appliances in the kitchen. Granite counter tops, glass tile backsplash, a sunny breakfast area in the kitchen. There is a bedroom and bathroom on the main level for guests or for an office, it's perfect. Two more bedrooms upstairs, each has a bathroom with a shower or tub. This is an end unit, overlooking trees and affording better privacy and sunlight. There is an entry courtyard for a private outdoor space and private two-car garage, secure and convenient, direct entry, part of the townhouse. Security perimeter gates, 4 pools and a recreation room are provided to the residents. The stylish master bath has a brand new shower with designer tiles and a seamless glass door. New carpet for the upstairs bedrooms. This property is very nicely updated and will go fast. Within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, the coastline, and all you need. Close to the Marina (90) Freeway, the Marina in an attractive, secure setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4341 Redwood Avenue have any available units?
4341 Redwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4341 Redwood Avenue have?
Some of 4341 Redwood Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4341 Redwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4341 Redwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4341 Redwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4341 Redwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4341 Redwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4341 Redwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4341 Redwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4341 Redwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4341 Redwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4341 Redwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 4341 Redwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4341 Redwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4341 Redwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4341 Redwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

