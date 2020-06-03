4341 Redwood Avenue

Amenities

Situated in the heart of Marina del Rey, this end unit townhouse has it all including high ceilings, hardwood floors and newer appliances in the kitchen. Granite counter tops, glass tile backsplash, a sunny breakfast area in the kitchen. There is a bedroom and bathroom on the main level for guests or for an office, it's perfect. Two more bedrooms upstairs, each has a bathroom with a shower or tub. This is an end unit, overlooking trees and affording better privacy and sunlight. There is an entry courtyard for a private outdoor space and private two-car garage, secure and convenient, direct entry, part of the townhouse. Security perimeter gates, 4 pools and a recreation room are provided to the residents. The stylish master bath has a brand new shower with designer tiles and a seamless glass door. New carpet for the upstairs bedrooms. This property is very nicely updated and will go fast. Within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, the coastline, and all you need. Close to the Marina (90) Freeway, the Marina in an attractive, secure setting.