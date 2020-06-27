4334 Colbath Ave. #103

Amenities

1 min to Ventura Blvd!! SHERMAN OAKS 3BED3.5BATH SPACIOUS GROUNDFLOOR CONDO ! Each bedroom has a full bathroom!!! MUST SEE THIS GREAT DEAL!! - Showing on SAT 10/19 at 3:00PM

Showing on SUN 10/20 at 3:00PM



VENTURA BLVD AND COLBATH IS THE MAJOR CROSS STREET!

LIVE 1 MIN TO VENTURA BLVD!!



Contact: Carlos Garcia Leasing Agent

Phone: 747-250-6000 (text proffered for faster response, calls ok)



Spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath is now available in very desirable Sherman Oak Location!! Condo comes with bright and spacious floor grounds, full sized living room, dinning area with spacious kitchen, very spacious 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space and a huge master bedroom with walk in closet. Each bedroom as an en-suite bathroom. The Condo includes stainless steel stove, dishwasher, head range microwave and a white refrigerator, Central A/C heat.



Unit Features:

-Tile Flooring in bathrooms, kitchen and dinning area

-Tile in bathroom and kitchen counters

-Carpet in living room, hallways and bedrooms

-Central A/C and heat

-Master bath with separate bath and shower with double vanity

-Elevator to desired floor

-locked building entry

-SIDE BY SIDE PARKING

A MUST SEE!



Lease Term: One Year

Unit Info: 3BED | 3.5BATH | SQFT: 1669

Lease Base Rate: $3,195.00

DEPOSIT: $1,000.00- $3,500.00

Utilities Included: Water, Trash

Parking: SIDE BY SIDE

WASHER DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED!



CHECKLIST REQUIREMENTS for EACH APPLICANT PLEASE READ BEFORE MAKING AN APPOINTMENT|



[1] CURRENTLY EMPLOYED: Must have current paystub showing Year to Date earnings from a local company within LA County.



[1a] IF Self-Employed or Freelance you are REQUIRED to submit your 2018 tax return and 12 months bank statements. There are no exceptions; taxes must be for the current tax year of 2018 and bank statements MUST be submitted.



[2] NO CO-SIGNER , applicants must be credit qualified and have current proof of income to submit an application without the assistance or support of a co-signer. NO, there is no way around this and no exceptions.



[3]Current State Identification or State Drivers license and a social security number is required to submit an application.



[4] INCOME QUALIFICATION: MUST make $9,000.00 collectively between all applicants



[5] CREDIT QUALIFICATION: MUST BE ABLE TO PASS A CREDIT CHECK WITH NO COLLECTIONS OR EVICTIONS.



[6] APPOINTMENT CONFIRMATION: Please confirm that you meet the requirements above.



Credit, Income and Employment will be verified. e verified.



No Pets Allowed



