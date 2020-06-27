All apartments in Los Angeles
4334 Colbath Ave. #103

4334 Colbath Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4334 Colbath Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
1 min to Ventura Blvd!! SHERMAN OAKS 3BED3.5BATH SPACIOUS GROUNDFLOOR CONDO ! Each bedroom has a full bathroom!!! MUST SEE THIS GREAT DEAL!! - Showing on SAT 10/19 at 3:00PM
Showing on SUN 10/20 at 3:00PM

VENTURA BLVD AND COLBATH IS THE MAJOR CROSS STREET!
LIVE 1 MIN TO VENTURA BLVD!!

Contact: Carlos Garcia Leasing Agent
Phone: 747-250-6000 (text proffered for faster response, calls ok)

Spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath is now available in very desirable Sherman Oak Location!! Condo comes with bright and spacious floor grounds, full sized living room, dinning area with spacious kitchen, very spacious 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space and a huge master bedroom with walk in closet. Each bedroom as an en-suite bathroom. The Condo includes stainless steel stove, dishwasher, head range microwave and a white refrigerator, Central A/C heat.

Unit Features:
-Tile Flooring in bathrooms, kitchen and dinning area
-Tile in bathroom and kitchen counters
-Carpet in living room, hallways and bedrooms
-Central A/C and heat
-Master bath with separate bath and shower with double vanity
-Elevator to desired floor
-locked building entry
-SIDE BY SIDE PARKING
A MUST SEE!

Lease Term: One Year
Unit Info: 3BED | 3.5BATH | SQFT: 1669
Lease Base Rate: $3,195.00
DEPOSIT: $1,000.00- $3,500.00
Utilities Included: Water, Trash
Parking: SIDE BY SIDE
WASHER DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED!

CHECKLIST REQUIREMENTS for EACH APPLICANT PLEASE READ BEFORE MAKING AN APPOINTMENT|

[1] CURRENTLY EMPLOYED: Must have current paystub showing Year to Date earnings from a local company within LA County.

[1a] IF Self-Employed or Freelance you are REQUIRED to submit your 2018 tax return and 12 months bank statements. There are no exceptions; taxes must be for the current tax year of 2018 and bank statements MUST be submitted.

[2] NO CO-SIGNER , applicants must be credit qualified and have current proof of income to submit an application without the assistance or support of a co-signer. NO, there is no way around this and no exceptions.

[3]Current State Identification or State Drivers license and a social security number is required to submit an application.

[4] INCOME QUALIFICATION: MUST make $9,000.00 collectively between all applicants

[5] CREDIT QUALIFICATION: MUST BE ABLE TO PASS A CREDIT CHECK WITH NO COLLECTIONS OR EVICTIONS.

[6] APPOINTMENT CONFIRMATION: Please confirm that you meet the requirements above.

Credit, Income and Employment will be verified. e verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2565861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 Colbath Ave. #103 have any available units?
4334 Colbath Ave. #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4334 Colbath Ave. #103 have?
Some of 4334 Colbath Ave. #103's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4334 Colbath Ave. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
4334 Colbath Ave. #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 Colbath Ave. #103 pet-friendly?
No, 4334 Colbath Ave. #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4334 Colbath Ave. #103 offer parking?
Yes, 4334 Colbath Ave. #103 offers parking.
Does 4334 Colbath Ave. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4334 Colbath Ave. #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 Colbath Ave. #103 have a pool?
No, 4334 Colbath Ave. #103 does not have a pool.
Does 4334 Colbath Ave. #103 have accessible units?
No, 4334 Colbath Ave. #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 Colbath Ave. #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4334 Colbath Ave. #103 has units with dishwashers.
