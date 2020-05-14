All apartments in Los Angeles
4324 Saltillo Street
4324 Saltillo Street

4324 Saltillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4324 Saltillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hot tub
Are you looking for a gorgeous rental with plenty of parking for all of your cars? Look no further! Welcome to 4324 Saltillo! Built in 1991, 4324 Saltillo is a stunning updated home with garage parking for five of your cars and five driveway spaces too! You will just love the Updated kitchen featuring granite counters, oak cabinets, an island with seating, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Spacious family room with fireplace with decorative mantel. Tons of natural light from the plentiful windows and skylights showcasing neighborhood views. Additional amenities including three large bedrooms with en-suite full bathrooms, a formal dining room, living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and much more!. Master bedroom features two walk-in closets and custom fireplace. The master bath boasts a spa tub and custom granite & tile. Beautiful, nicely landscaped, private rear yard with Saltillo tile and built-in BBQ & counter. Situated close to the good schools, great shopping, the Village, Ventura Blvd, Topanga Mall, houses of worship and the 101!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Saltillo Street have any available units?
4324 Saltillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 Saltillo Street have?
Some of 4324 Saltillo Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Saltillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Saltillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Saltillo Street pet-friendly?
No, 4324 Saltillo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4324 Saltillo Street offer parking?
Yes, 4324 Saltillo Street offers parking.
Does 4324 Saltillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Saltillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Saltillo Street have a pool?
No, 4324 Saltillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Saltillo Street have accessible units?
No, 4324 Saltillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Saltillo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4324 Saltillo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
