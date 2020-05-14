4324 Saltillo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Are you looking for a gorgeous rental with plenty of parking for all of your cars? Look no further! Welcome to 4324 Saltillo! Built in 1991, 4324 Saltillo is a stunning updated home with garage parking for five of your cars and five driveway spaces too! You will just love the Updated kitchen featuring granite counters, oak cabinets, an island with seating, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Spacious family room with fireplace with decorative mantel. Tons of natural light from the plentiful windows and skylights showcasing neighborhood views. Additional amenities including three large bedrooms with en-suite full bathrooms, a formal dining room, living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and much more!. Master bedroom features two walk-in closets and custom fireplace. The master bath boasts a spa tub and custom granite & tile. Beautiful, nicely landscaped, private rear yard with Saltillo tile and built-in BBQ & counter. Situated close to the good schools, great shopping, the Village, Ventura Blvd, Topanga Mall, houses of worship and the 101!