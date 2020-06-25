All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:35 AM

4323 Agnes Ave.

4323 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4323 Agnes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
pet friendly
4323 Agnes Ave. Available 05/15/19 5 bed/4.5 bath Home in Studio City (Carpenter Elementary Charter School District) - Looking for the right tenants to enjoy this HUGE Spanish 2 story, 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths home in Studio City. This home is located in the the award winning Carpenter Charter Elementary School District and down the street from Campbell Hall! Spacious and open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in living room. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, and tons of quality cabinetry. Master suite with 2 walk-in closets with generous shelving for ideal organization. Downstairs bedroom with private bath. Under staircase storage closet. Additional coat closet. Laundry room with Washer/Dryer (top load). Fairly new construction (2003 year built). Lot size: 6756 sq ft.; home size: 3696 sq ft. Travertine flooring in Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. New carpeting. Central Heat and Air. 2 car garage with direct access. Gardener/Landscaping paid for by owner. Policies: Non-smoking property. Pet Policy: small dogs okay (under 20lbs), prefer no cats. Additional pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities (water/trash/electric/gas). Gross combined application income is ideally at 3x month rent. Credit scores above 625. No eviction or collections accepted. Income & Employment verification conducted.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3233775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Agnes Ave. have any available units?
4323 Agnes Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 Agnes Ave. have?
Some of 4323 Agnes Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 Agnes Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Agnes Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Agnes Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4323 Agnes Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4323 Agnes Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4323 Agnes Ave. offers parking.
Does 4323 Agnes Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4323 Agnes Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Agnes Ave. have a pool?
No, 4323 Agnes Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4323 Agnes Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4323 Agnes Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Agnes Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 Agnes Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
