4323 Agnes Ave. Available 05/15/19 5 bed/4.5 bath Home in Studio City (Carpenter Elementary Charter School District) - Looking for the right tenants to enjoy this HUGE Spanish 2 story, 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths home in Studio City. This home is located in the the award winning Carpenter Charter Elementary School District and down the street from Campbell Hall! Spacious and open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in living room. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, and tons of quality cabinetry. Master suite with 2 walk-in closets with generous shelving for ideal organization. Downstairs bedroom with private bath. Under staircase storage closet. Additional coat closet. Laundry room with Washer/Dryer (top load). Fairly new construction (2003 year built). Lot size: 6756 sq ft.; home size: 3696 sq ft. Travertine flooring in Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. New carpeting. Central Heat and Air. 2 car garage with direct access. Gardener/Landscaping paid for by owner. Policies: Non-smoking property. Pet Policy: small dogs okay (under 20lbs), prefer no cats. Additional pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities (water/trash/electric/gas). Gross combined application income is ideally at 3x month rent. Credit scores above 625. No eviction or collections accepted. Income & Employment verification conducted.



