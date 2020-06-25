4320 Menlo Ave house

Amenities

$1625 /1br -Cute house in courtyard setting, USC - Property Id: 90246



Pretty Craftsman-style one bedroom HOUSE in a gated courtyard setting... with front porch facing courtyard with lots of trees and plants. Bright & sunny with always an afternoon breeze.



** House has hardwood floors throughout 3 rooms, the living room and dining room, and bedroom.

Dining room could serve as a 2nd bedroom or home office, as it is separate & independent .

New granite countertop on new cabinets w SS sink, ceramic floor tiles in kitchen & bathroom.

Bathroom w wall tile surrounding large cast iron bathtub w shower & ceramic floor tile.

Sunny Bedroom: with hardwood laminate floor and large walk-in closet

House has all the charm of old craftsman-style home and is freshly redone and repainted sunny yellow with many craftsman-style details.

PARKING:

On-Premise PARKING Available: from Alley access rear

NON-Smoking property .. tobacco or other.

SORRY- No Dogs. No Cats

LEASE: Two year lease required with Security Deposit $$

Ready for rental occupancy on October 1.

No Pets Allowed



