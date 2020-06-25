4320 Menlo Ave house

Amenities
$1625 /1br -Cute house in courtyard setting, USC - Property Id: 90246
Pretty Craftsman-style one bedroom HOUSE in a gated courtyard setting... with front porch facing courtyard with lots of trees and plants. Bright & sunny with always an afternoon breeze.
** House has hardwood floors throughout 3 rooms, the living room and dining room, and bedroom.
Dining room could serve as a 2nd bedroom or home office, as it is separate & independent .
New granite countertop on new cabinets w SS sink, ceramic floor tiles in kitchen & bathroom.
Bathroom w wall tile surrounding large cast iron bathtub w shower & ceramic floor tile.
Sunny Bedroom: with hardwood laminate floor and large walk-in closet
House has all the charm of old craftsman-style home and is freshly redone and repainted sunny yellow with many craftsman-style details.
PARKING:
On-Premise PARKING Available: from Alley access rear
NON-Smoking property .. tobacco or other.
SORRY- No Dogs. No Cats
LEASE: Two year lease required with Security Deposit $$
Ready for rental occupancy on October 1.
