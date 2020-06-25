All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

4320 Menlo Ave house

4320 Menlo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4320 Menlo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
bocce court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
parking
$1625 /1br -Cute house in courtyard setting, USC - Property Id: 90246

Pretty Craftsman-style one bedroom HOUSE in a gated courtyard setting... with front porch facing courtyard with lots of trees and plants. Bright & sunny with always an afternoon breeze.

** House has hardwood floors throughout 3 rooms, the living room and dining room, and bedroom.
Dining room could serve as a 2nd bedroom or home office, as it is separate & independent .
New granite countertop on new cabinets w SS sink, ceramic floor tiles in kitchen & bathroom.
Bathroom w wall tile surrounding large cast iron bathtub w shower & ceramic floor tile.
Sunny Bedroom: with hardwood laminate floor and large walk-in closet
House has all the charm of old craftsman-style home and is freshly redone and repainted sunny yellow with many craftsman-style details.
PARKING:
On-Premise PARKING Available: from Alley access rear
NON-Smoking property .. tobacco or other.
SORRY- No Dogs. No Cats
LEASE: Two year lease required with Security Deposit $$
Ready for rental occupancy on October 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/90246p
Property Id 90246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5180152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Menlo Ave house have any available units?
4320 Menlo Ave house doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Menlo Ave house have?
Some of 4320 Menlo Ave house's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Menlo Ave house currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Menlo Ave house is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Menlo Ave house pet-friendly?
No, 4320 Menlo Ave house is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4320 Menlo Ave house offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Menlo Ave house offers parking.
Does 4320 Menlo Ave house have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Menlo Ave house does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Menlo Ave house have a pool?
No, 4320 Menlo Ave house does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Menlo Ave house have accessible units?
No, 4320 Menlo Ave house does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Menlo Ave house have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 Menlo Ave house does not have units with dishwashers.

