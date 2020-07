Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Prime Beverly Hills Adjacent unit for Lease. Bright, open, south facing 2nd floor unit in a quiet well maintained 5 unit complex. Unit features a balcony, kitchen with built-in oven gas cooktop, and plenty of storage, and brand new carpet. Master bedroom has an attached on-suite. Property is centrally located 4 blocks down from Robertson Blvd, near the Beverly Center, 3rd street restaurants (like Joans on Third), and Beverly Hills. Unit has 2 parking spaces (1 of which is covered).