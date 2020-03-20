432 Cochran Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities

Classic Vintage Los Angeles FULLY FURNISHED apartment in prime Miracle Mile area. (flexible lease -minimum 1 month or longer term as well!)Charming 1920s details combined with modern decor make this a great place to stay in LA. Master bedroom features CalKing bed for 2 to sleep + a sofa pull out bed for a 3rd person. An Indonesian daybed provides space for a 4th person in the spacious living room. Full kitchen with dishes, pots and pans. Kitchen is light-filled with tiled surfaces and dine at a cozy breakfast table with wicker stools. Kick back with a book on a leather sofa amid the charming decor, bold natural colors, and hardwood floors within this bright apartment. Just bring your toothbrush and move right in!