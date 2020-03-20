All apartments in Los Angeles
432 Cochran Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

432 Cochran Ave

432 South Cochran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

432 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Classic Vintage Los Angeles FULLY FURNISHED apartment in prime Miracle Mile area. (flexible lease -minimum 1 month or longer term as well!)Charming 1920s details combined with modern decor make this a great place to stay in LA. Master bedroom features CalKing bed for 2 to sleep + a sofa pull out bed for a 3rd person. An Indonesian daybed provides space for a 4th person in the spacious living room. Full kitchen with dishes, pots and pans. Kitchen is light-filled with tiled surfaces and dine at a cozy breakfast table with wicker stools. Kick back with a book on a leather sofa amid the charming decor, bold natural colors, and hardwood floors within this bright apartment. Just bring your toothbrush and move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Cochran Ave have any available units?
432 Cochran Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 432 Cochran Ave currently offering any rent specials?
432 Cochran Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Cochran Ave pet-friendly?
No, 432 Cochran Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 432 Cochran Ave offer parking?
No, 432 Cochran Ave does not offer parking.
Does 432 Cochran Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Cochran Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Cochran Ave have a pool?
No, 432 Cochran Ave does not have a pool.
Does 432 Cochran Ave have accessible units?
No, 432 Cochran Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Cochran Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Cochran Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Cochran Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 Cochran Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

