Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

4319 La Barca Drive

4319 La Barca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4319 La Barca Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
SUPERIOR PRIVACY WITH FANTASTIC MOUNTAIN & CITY VIEWS!!!
Enter the home through the gated driveway and enjoy the ultimate privacy this house has to offer. This completely renovated fairy tale English Tudor style home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 2 half baths. The master suite has a private balcony with a beautiful marble fireplace that faces both the walking closet and bedroom. The en-suite bathroom provides marble floors and shower walls with exquisite white Quartz counter-top and dual vanities. Submerge yourself and relax in the freestanding soaking tub. This gorgeous home comes with five custom fireplaces and a large bonus room that’s currently being used as a gym.
The gourmet Chef’s kitchen features all Viking appliances, 48’’ sealed burner gas range and hood, a 48’’ stainless steel built in refrigerator / freezer, built in microwave, custom panel dishwasher, quarts counter tops and an over sized island with individual faucet.
Continue your entertainment by stepping into the luscious backyard and enjoy the relaxing sound of a delicate waterfall. Dive into the pool and get lost in the beautiful views of the mountains & the city. Make this yours today.
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY ON JAN 13TH,2020. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OWNER. SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PROOF OF FUNDS PREFERRED BEFORE SHOWING. RENTER'S INSURANCE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 La Barca Drive have any available units?
4319 La Barca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 La Barca Drive have?
Some of 4319 La Barca Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 La Barca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4319 La Barca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 La Barca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4319 La Barca Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4319 La Barca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4319 La Barca Drive offers parking.
Does 4319 La Barca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 La Barca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 La Barca Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4319 La Barca Drive has a pool.
Does 4319 La Barca Drive have accessible units?
No, 4319 La Barca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 La Barca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 La Barca Drive has units with dishwashers.

