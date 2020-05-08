4319 La Barca Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

SUPERIOR PRIVACY WITH FANTASTIC MOUNTAIN & CITY VIEWS!!!

Enter the home through the gated driveway and enjoy the ultimate privacy this house has to offer. This completely renovated fairy tale English Tudor style home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 2 half baths. The master suite has a private balcony with a beautiful marble fireplace that faces both the walking closet and bedroom. The en-suite bathroom provides marble floors and shower walls with exquisite white Quartz counter-top and dual vanities. Submerge yourself and relax in the freestanding soaking tub. This gorgeous home comes with five custom fireplaces and a large bonus room that’s currently being used as a gym.

The gourmet Chef’s kitchen features all Viking appliances, 48’’ sealed burner gas range and hood, a 48’’ stainless steel built in refrigerator / freezer, built in microwave, custom panel dishwasher, quarts counter tops and an over sized island with individual faucet.

Continue your entertainment by stepping into the luscious backyard and enjoy the relaxing sound of a delicate waterfall. Dive into the pool and get lost in the beautiful views of the mountains & the city. Make this yours today.

AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY ON JAN 13TH,2020. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OWNER. SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PROOF OF FUNDS PREFERRED BEFORE SHOWING. RENTER'S INSURANCE