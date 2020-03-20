4311 Eagle Rock Blvd

Amenities

Imagine living in your own town home full of classic touches and lots of windows to let in the sunshine. The living and dining room has an open area floor plan that is large enough to comfortably welcome your family and friends. PLUS A PRIVATE OUTDOOR PATIO SPACE.



New Laminate flooring in living room, kitchen, hallway and bedrooms. The kitchen comes with ample cabinets, pantry, range and refrigerator.



Two bedrooms are located on the second floor along with a full size bathroom. The first floor restroom is convenient for daytime use.



This apartment is located close to York Bl. You will instantly know you're in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in LA. A short drive to Occidental College and near the 5, 2 and 110 FWYS, Downtown LA, Silver Lake and Pasadena.



FEATURES

Four town homes on the property

High ceilings

Lots of windows

Patio off the dining/kitchen area

Laundry facilities on premises



DETAILS

One year lease

Security deposit equals to one months rent

ONE off-street parking space

APPLICATION: www.Missionpropertyservices.com