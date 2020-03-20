All apartments in Los Angeles
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4311 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Glassell Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Imagine living in your own town home full of classic touches and lots of windows to let in the sunshine. The living and dining room has an open area floor plan that is large enough to comfortably welcome your family and friends. PLUS A PRIVATE OUTDOOR PATIO SPACE.

New Laminate flooring in living room, kitchen, hallway and bedrooms. The kitchen comes with ample cabinets, pantry, range and refrigerator.

Two bedrooms are located on the second floor along with a full size bathroom. The first floor restroom is convenient for daytime use.

This apartment is located close to York Bl. You will instantly know you're in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in LA. A short drive to Occidental College and near the 5, 2 and 110 FWYS, Downtown LA, Silver Lake and Pasadena.

FEATURES
Four town homes on the property
High ceilings
Lots of windows
Patio off the dining/kitchen area
Laundry facilities on premises

DETAILS
One year lease
Security deposit equals to one months rent
ONE off-street parking space
APPLICATION: www.Missionpropertyservices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd have any available units?
4311 Eagle Rock Blvd has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd have?
Some of 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4311 Eagle Rock Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd offers parking.
Does 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd have a pool?
No, 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4311 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
