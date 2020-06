Amenities

675 SQ FT OF RETAIL SPACE - DTLA ON VENICE/FLOWER - Property Id: 184215



This is NOT a Live/Work Space.



Run your business in style at this incredible retail space in downtown Los Angeles. A beautiful unit that attracts tons of sunshine. Unit is under renovation and is available immediately. Be a part of something special, as this strip will soon be thriving with creativity.



We are soon installing BRAND NEW STORE FRONT WINDOWS. SPECTACULAR!!!!



We also have other spaces available in this building! Call us today at 213-640-9404.



Street parking only

675-700 SQ Ft

Beautiful space under renovation

Building is on corner of FLOWER/VENICE in DTLA



This is NNN. Public parking is just across the street!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184215

No Pets Allowed



