Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
431 Normandie Pl 7
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

431 Normandie Pl 7

431 Normandie Pl · No Longer Available
Location

431 Normandie Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Massive 1BR that you can utilize as a 2BR! Really! - Property Id: 174153

*Street Parking ONLY. (You know the drill)

Contact Ed at 213-640-9404 to schedule a viewing.

Street parking only
Move in special: $500 off 1st month rent
Laundry on site
Cats OK
NO DOGS
Street parking only
650 square feet
Can be utilized as a special 2BR (Really!)
One year lease
Owner pays water only
Common area building backyard
Street parking only
Street parking only

This awesome 1BR can be used as a 2BR! Honestly! The looooong hallway separates the two living spaces with the bathroom and kitchen in between! Each living space is VERY spacious and you need to see it to believe it!

Recently remodeled last year, this spot will be your best bet for a good sized unit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174153p
Property Id 174153

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5291175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Normandie Pl 7 have any available units?
431 Normandie Pl 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 Normandie Pl 7 have?
Some of 431 Normandie Pl 7's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Normandie Pl 7 currently offering any rent specials?
431 Normandie Pl 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Normandie Pl 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 Normandie Pl 7 is pet friendly.
Does 431 Normandie Pl 7 offer parking?
No, 431 Normandie Pl 7 does not offer parking.
Does 431 Normandie Pl 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Normandie Pl 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Normandie Pl 7 have a pool?
No, 431 Normandie Pl 7 does not have a pool.
Does 431 Normandie Pl 7 have accessible units?
No, 431 Normandie Pl 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Normandie Pl 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Normandie Pl 7 does not have units with dishwashers.

