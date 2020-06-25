4301 PARVA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Set behind gates in prime Los Feliz and mysteriously invisible from the street below, a winding private driveway reveals Casa Sonrisa: the ultimate 1930's Spanish Colonial estate. Reminiscent of the classic Hollywood movie star abode, this one of a kind property occupies over 1/2 acre and the breathtaking home spreads out horizontally with private swimmer's pool and sweeping commanding views from the city to the ocean. Over sized rooms from the sweeping formal entry to the massive living and dining rooms. Tiled chef's kitchen with marble accents features top of the line Wolf and Subzero appliances. Upstairs are three massive en suite bedrooms and a generous landing; with a fourth en suite downstairs. Remarkable pristine original tiled baths; grand staircase; original moldings and hardwood floors; stunning wooden windows and doors; patios and grotto with waterfall; separate oak paneled den and powder room and all the hallmarks of vintage architecture. UNFURNISHED. Sublime!