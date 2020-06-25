All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

4301 PARVA Avenue

4301 Parva Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Parva Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Set behind gates in prime Los Feliz and mysteriously invisible from the street below, a winding private driveway reveals Casa Sonrisa: the ultimate 1930's Spanish Colonial estate. Reminiscent of the classic Hollywood movie star abode, this one of a kind property occupies over 1/2 acre and the breathtaking home spreads out horizontally with private swimmer's pool and sweeping commanding views from the city to the ocean. Over sized rooms from the sweeping formal entry to the massive living and dining rooms. Tiled chef's kitchen with marble accents features top of the line Wolf and Subzero appliances. Upstairs are three massive en suite bedrooms and a generous landing; with a fourth en suite downstairs. Remarkable pristine original tiled baths; grand staircase; original moldings and hardwood floors; stunning wooden windows and doors; patios and grotto with waterfall; separate oak paneled den and powder room and all the hallmarks of vintage architecture. UNFURNISHED. Sublime!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 PARVA Avenue have any available units?
4301 PARVA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 PARVA Avenue have?
Some of 4301 PARVA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 PARVA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4301 PARVA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 PARVA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4301 PARVA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4301 PARVA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4301 PARVA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4301 PARVA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 PARVA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 PARVA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4301 PARVA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4301 PARVA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4301 PARVA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 PARVA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 PARVA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
