4281 Aleman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Immaculate single story pool home completely rebuilt and expanded in 2005. Located in prime Tarzana south of the boulevard. Large glass and iron double doors open into the formal entry with 12-foot ceilings. Living spaces include a large family room with vaulted ceilings, built-in ceiling speakers and double French doors out to the yard, a living room with fireplace, large formal dining room, breakfast room with domed ceiling, and chef’s kitchen with large center island, stainless appliances, double ovens, wine fridge, and large walk-in pantry with additional chest freezer. The master bedroom features a fireplace and a private master bathroom featuring walk-in shower, spa tub, bidet, double sinks, and access to the backyard. There are three additional bedrooms, and three additional bathrooms, including a powder bath. The backyard features a large swimmer’s pool, large trellis perfect for outdoor dining, covered BBQ center with additional gas burner, sink, and refrigerator, a large side yard patio with shade awnings, fruit trees, and a path that leads to the upper part of the lot with mountain and valley views. Additional features include crown molding throughout, new interior doors, separate large laundry room with sink and washer/dryer included, two-car attached finished garage, and alarm system. Service animals welcome.