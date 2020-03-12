All apartments in Los Angeles
4281 Aleman Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:35 PM

4281 Aleman Drive

4281 Aleman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4281 Aleman Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Immaculate single story pool home completely rebuilt and expanded in 2005. Located in prime Tarzana south of the boulevard. Large glass and iron double doors open into the formal entry with 12-foot ceilings. Living spaces include a large family room with vaulted ceilings, built-in ceiling speakers and double French doors out to the yard, a living room with fireplace, large formal dining room, breakfast room with domed ceiling, and chef’s kitchen with large center island, stainless appliances, double ovens, wine fridge, and large walk-in pantry with additional chest freezer. The master bedroom features a fireplace and a private master bathroom featuring walk-in shower, spa tub, bidet, double sinks, and access to the backyard. There are three additional bedrooms, and three additional bathrooms, including a powder bath. The backyard features a large swimmer’s pool, large trellis perfect for outdoor dining, covered BBQ center with additional gas burner, sink, and refrigerator, a large side yard patio with shade awnings, fruit trees, and a path that leads to the upper part of the lot with mountain and valley views. Additional features include crown molding throughout, new interior doors, separate large laundry room with sink and washer/dryer included, two-car attached finished garage, and alarm system. Service animals welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4281 Aleman Drive have any available units?
4281 Aleman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4281 Aleman Drive have?
Some of 4281 Aleman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4281 Aleman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4281 Aleman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4281 Aleman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4281 Aleman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4281 Aleman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4281 Aleman Drive offers parking.
Does 4281 Aleman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4281 Aleman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4281 Aleman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4281 Aleman Drive has a pool.
Does 4281 Aleman Drive have accessible units?
No, 4281 Aleman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4281 Aleman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4281 Aleman Drive has units with dishwashers.
