426 S Venice Blvd 7
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

426 S Venice Blvd 7

426 S Venice Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

426 S Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Located In the Heart Of Venice - Property Id: 150192

This top floor, corner unit is located in the heart of Venice Beach. Just steps from the beach and all the bars and restaurants on Abbot Kinney & Venice Blvd. The unit features laminated wood floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms and loft, fireplace, private balcony off the living room, large private roof deck. Laundry in the building. 2 car tandem carport parking. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150192p
Property Id 150192

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5113464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 S Venice Blvd 7 have any available units?
426 S Venice Blvd 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 S Venice Blvd 7 have?
Some of 426 S Venice Blvd 7's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 S Venice Blvd 7 currently offering any rent specials?
426 S Venice Blvd 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 S Venice Blvd 7 pet-friendly?
No, 426 S Venice Blvd 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 426 S Venice Blvd 7 offer parking?
Yes, 426 S Venice Blvd 7 offers parking.
Does 426 S Venice Blvd 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 S Venice Blvd 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 S Venice Blvd 7 have a pool?
No, 426 S Venice Blvd 7 does not have a pool.
Does 426 S Venice Blvd 7 have accessible units?
No, 426 S Venice Blvd 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 426 S Venice Blvd 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 S Venice Blvd 7 has units with dishwashers.
