4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417

Amenities
Prices vary depending on the duration of stay, see prices below:
-12+months lease:$ 3,480
-6+ months lease: $ 3,750
-2+ months lease: $ 3,890
-1+ months lease: $ 4,150
This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Marina del Rey, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (id 3)
Key features
-Designer and custom made furniture
-Full kitchen equipment
-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels
-Wide-screen TV, Apple TV, Nespresso machine
-In-unit washer & dryer
Building
-Sundeck
-Swimming Pool
-Fitness Center
-Spa
-Hot tub
-Bike Storage
-Business Center
-Parking garage
-Pet-friendly
Location & POI Distance
Entering this unique Marina del Rey apartment, you will be joining a community in LAs largest man-made harbor. Two of the areas top attractions are Fishermans Village, comprising of brightly painted wooden buildings and Burton Chace Park, the largest public park in Marina del Rey, offering a range of events. Hop on the Catalina ferry that goes to Catalina Island and enjoy a day trip away from it all. Only 15 minutes from LAX airport and Santa Monica, with several free and low-cost transportation options, anyone can enjoy the beauties of this Los Angeles coastal community. Venice Beach is also right up the road if you want to take a dip in the ocean. The apartment is only 1 min walk away from Glencoe NB & Maxella FS Station.