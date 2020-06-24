4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage gym pool business center

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry range Property Amenities business center gym parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Prices vary depending on the duration of stay, see prices below:

-12+months lease:$ 3,480

-6+ months lease: $ 3,750

-2+ months lease: $ 3,890

-1+ months lease: $ 4,150



This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Marina del Rey, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (id 3)



Key features



-Designer and custom made furniture

-Full kitchen equipment

-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels

-Wide-screen TV, Apple TV, Nespresso machine

-In-unit washer & dryer



Building



-Sundeck

-Swimming Pool

-Fitness Center

-Spa

-Hot tub

-Bike Storage

-Business Center

-Parking garage

-Pet-friendly



Location & POI Distance



Entering this unique Marina del Rey apartment, you will be joining a community in LAs largest man-made harbor. Two of the areas top attractions are Fishermans Village, comprising of brightly painted wooden buildings and Burton Chace Park, the largest public park in Marina del Rey, offering a range of events. Hop on the Catalina ferry that goes to Catalina Island and enjoy a day trip away from it all. Only 15 minutes from LAX airport and Santa Monica, with several free and low-cost transportation options, anyone can enjoy the beauties of this Los Angeles coastal community. Venice Beach is also right up the road if you want to take a dip in the ocean. The apartment is only 1 min walk away from Glencoe NB & Maxella FS Station.