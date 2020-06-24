All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417

4250 Glencoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4250 Glencoe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Prices vary depending on the duration of stay, see prices below:
-12+months lease:$ 3,480
-6+ months lease: $ 3,750
-2+ months lease: $ 3,890
-1+ months lease: $ 4,150

This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Marina del Rey, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (id 3)

Key features

-Designer and custom made furniture
-Full kitchen equipment
-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels
-Wide-screen TV, Apple TV, Nespresso machine
-In-unit washer & dryer

Building

-Sundeck
-Swimming Pool
-Fitness Center
-Spa
-Hot tub
-Bike Storage
-Business Center
-Parking garage
-Pet-friendly

Location & POI Distance

Entering this unique Marina del Rey apartment, you will be joining a community in LAs largest man-made harbor. Two of the areas top attractions are Fishermans Village, comprising of brightly painted wooden buildings and Burton Chace Park, the largest public park in Marina del Rey, offering a range of events. Hop on the Catalina ferry that goes to Catalina Island and enjoy a day trip away from it all. Only 15 minutes from LAX airport and Santa Monica, with several free and low-cost transportation options, anyone can enjoy the beauties of this Los Angeles coastal community. Venice Beach is also right up the road if you want to take a dip in the ocean. The apartment is only 1 min walk away from Glencoe NB & Maxella FS Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 have any available units?
4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 have?
Some of 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 is pet friendly.
Does 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 offer parking?
Yes, 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 offers parking.
Does 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 have a pool?
Yes, 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 has a pool.
Does 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 have accessible units?
No, 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4250 Glencoe Avenue Unit: 1417 does not have units with dishwashers.

