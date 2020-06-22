All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4249 Agnes Ave.
4249 Agnes Ave.

4249 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4249 Agnes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
4249 Agnes Ave. Available 04/01/19 Charming 2bed/2bath House in the Heart of Studio City - Carpenter School District - This home is located on a quiet neighborhood street in the heart of Studio City. Open living room, dining room and kitchen floor plan with tons of storage throughout. Hardwood floor and tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms! Freshly painted. Kitchen has wine rack, stainless steel appliances with a built in microwave and garbage disposal. Washer dryer and dishwasher included. Home has an inviting outdoor sun deck area with a built in bar beside the pool. Master bedroom shower has a sauna! Tenants pay for all utilities. Owner pays for gardener and poolman. Pet friendly with a pet deposit and monthly pet rent ($50/pet/month). Ample street parking only.

**NOTE: back house unit is used as owners' storage. There is a separate back entrance to storage so future tenants will not be bothered if and when owner needs to access storage items.

(RLNE4767171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

