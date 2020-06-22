Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna

4249 Agnes Ave. Available 04/01/19 Charming 2bed/2bath House in the Heart of Studio City - Carpenter School District - This home is located on a quiet neighborhood street in the heart of Studio City. Open living room, dining room and kitchen floor plan with tons of storage throughout. Hardwood floor and tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms! Freshly painted. Kitchen has wine rack, stainless steel appliances with a built in microwave and garbage disposal. Washer dryer and dishwasher included. Home has an inviting outdoor sun deck area with a built in bar beside the pool. Master bedroom shower has a sauna! Tenants pay for all utilities. Owner pays for gardener and poolman. Pet friendly with a pet deposit and monthly pet rent ($50/pet/month). Ample street parking only.



**NOTE: back house unit is used as owners' storage. There is a separate back entrance to storage so future tenants will not be bothered if and when owner needs to access storage items.



(RLNE4767171)