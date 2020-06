Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool sauna

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool sauna

Prime Sherman Oaks south of Ventura Blvd location on a tree-lined street. Private Patio, Washer and Dryer in unit, two cars subterranean parking in a security building. Just steps away from shops and hot-spots on Ventura Blvd and within blocks of all westside commuter routes. The open and airy complex shares a pool and sauna. None smoking and majority owner occupancy building.