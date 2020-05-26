424 Beirut Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Classic 1950s Home Tucked Away In The Hills Of Pacific Palisades Mins To The Beach! - Youll fall in love with this delightful 2-bedroom 1.5 bath single family home that sits in the middle of a neighborly street. There are beautiful wood floors throughout. The living room is light and bright with windows on each side of a cozy fireplace. The dining area sits just outside the kitchen and has a custom chandelier. In the cozy kitchen is a stove, fridge, dishwasher with ample cabinet space. There is also a door that leads to the outside. Both bedrooms are side by side with nicely sized closets. The master bedroom has a door that leads out to a private backyard. In the hallway there is a linen closet, great for storing away the extras. The bathroom features a vintage baby blue tub with a combination shower. The attached garage has washer & dryer hook-ups. This house is minutes to Temescal Canyon Rd with easy access to the beach, Brentwood, Malibu and Santa Monica.



Terms: Minimum one-year lease term. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets allowed with breed and weight restrictions (40lbs). Please contact Martisa at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5472639)