Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

424 Beirut Avenue

424 North Beirut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

424 North Beirut Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Classic 1950s Home Tucked Away In The Hills Of Pacific Palisades Mins To The Beach! - Youll fall in love with this delightful 2-bedroom 1.5 bath single family home that sits in the middle of a neighborly street. There are beautiful wood floors throughout. The living room is light and bright with windows on each side of a cozy fireplace. The dining area sits just outside the kitchen and has a custom chandelier. In the cozy kitchen is a stove, fridge, dishwasher with ample cabinet space. There is also a door that leads to the outside. Both bedrooms are side by side with nicely sized closets. The master bedroom has a door that leads out to a private backyard. In the hallway there is a linen closet, great for storing away the extras. The bathroom features a vintage baby blue tub with a combination shower. The attached garage has washer & dryer hook-ups. This house is minutes to Temescal Canyon Rd with easy access to the beach, Brentwood, Malibu and Santa Monica.

Terms: Minimum one-year lease term. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets allowed with breed and weight restrictions (40lbs). Please contact Martisa at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5472639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Beirut Avenue have any available units?
424 Beirut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Beirut Avenue have?
Some of 424 Beirut Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Beirut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
424 Beirut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Beirut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Beirut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 424 Beirut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 424 Beirut Avenue offers parking.
Does 424 Beirut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Beirut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Beirut Avenue have a pool?
No, 424 Beirut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 424 Beirut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 424 Beirut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Beirut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 Beirut Avenue has units with dishwashers.

