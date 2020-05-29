All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

4238 CALEDONIA Way

4238 Caledonia Way · No Longer Available
Location

4238 Caledonia Way, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tranquil California lifestyle home nestled in the hills of Glassell park. This 2 bd/2ba midcentury stunner balances thoughtful modern design with period details creating a harmonious and elegant space. Meticulous white oak plank floors throughout this home. Soft light fills the open living room while gentle breezes flow. Milgard sliding glass walls open seamlessly onto a terrace with skyline vistas of mountain and city views. Landscaped just below is a lush green flat grassy yard to enjoy. Bedrooms are immaculate with a retreat like feel, serene and peaceful. The custom bathrooms are artfully appointed with beautiful cement tiles and designer vanities. Open kitchen and dining area highlight vintage style with custom retro countertops and lovingly restored Western Holly range and stove. Two car garage with ample storage and direct access is a plus. Central Air. Near Mt. Washington, Highland Park, Eagle Rock, Glendale, Atwater, DTLA. Coveted Delevan Elementary 9/10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4238 CALEDONIA Way have any available units?
4238 CALEDONIA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4238 CALEDONIA Way have?
Some of 4238 CALEDONIA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4238 CALEDONIA Way currently offering any rent specials?
4238 CALEDONIA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4238 CALEDONIA Way pet-friendly?
No, 4238 CALEDONIA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4238 CALEDONIA Way offer parking?
Yes, 4238 CALEDONIA Way offers parking.
Does 4238 CALEDONIA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4238 CALEDONIA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4238 CALEDONIA Way have a pool?
No, 4238 CALEDONIA Way does not have a pool.
Does 4238 CALEDONIA Way have accessible units?
No, 4238 CALEDONIA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4238 CALEDONIA Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4238 CALEDONIA Way does not have units with dishwashers.
