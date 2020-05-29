4238 CALEDONIA Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Tranquil California lifestyle home nestled in the hills of Glassell park. This 2 bd/2ba midcentury stunner balances thoughtful modern design with period details creating a harmonious and elegant space. Meticulous white oak plank floors throughout this home. Soft light fills the open living room while gentle breezes flow. Milgard sliding glass walls open seamlessly onto a terrace with skyline vistas of mountain and city views. Landscaped just below is a lush green flat grassy yard to enjoy. Bedrooms are immaculate with a retreat like feel, serene and peaceful. The custom bathrooms are artfully appointed with beautiful cement tiles and designer vanities. Open kitchen and dining area highlight vintage style with custom retro countertops and lovingly restored Western Holly range and stove. Two car garage with ample storage and direct access is a plus. Central Air. Near Mt. Washington, Highland Park, Eagle Rock, Glendale, Atwater, DTLA. Coveted Delevan Elementary 9/10